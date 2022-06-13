KBS suggests AFC, FAM use several stadiums to avoid disruptions due to rain

IPOH: The Ministry of Youth and Sports has suggested that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) use several stadiums to avoid matches such as the 2023 Asian Cup qualifier at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil being disrupted when it rains.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu(pix) said the Malaysia Stadium Corporation (PSM) had proposed that the game be postponed for a while on Saturday (June 11) to allow the stagnant water on the field to drain out, but it was continued probably because the set schedule had to be followed.

“So my advice to the AFC and FAM is maybe we can use several stadiums for matches like these, because for example, for matches that don’t involve many spectators like Turkmenistan against Bangladesh, the Kuala Lumpur Stadium and other stadiums can be used.

“Meanwhile, the Bukit Jalil National Stadium can be used for matches involving our national team. I always meet with FAM representatives and we will continue to work closely for sports events,“ he said when met by reporters after officiating Surau Al-Faizin at SK Pasukan Polis Hutan, Ulu Kinta here, today.

He said, however, that the stagnant water on the field due to heavy rain prior to the game between Malaysia and Bahrain had been eventually drained out through a well-functioning drainage system.

On Saturday, several workers were seen using shovels and cardboards in an effort to overcome the problem of stagnant water on the field at the National Stadium following heavy rain.

Yesterday, PSM explained that it did not issue any directive for shovels and cardboards to be used to drain water out of the field before the game, and the action of removing water manually should not have been used as the venue had a well-functioning drainage system.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal urged all parties to continue to support national goalkeeper Mohd Farizal Marlias and not point fingers at him for the 1-2 defeat in the second Group E match of the competition.

Bahrain’s Abdulla Yusuf Helal scored the winning goal when he completed a penalty kick in the 81st minute awarded by the referee from Tajikistan, Sadullo Gulmurodi, after Mohd Farizal fouled Ali Jaafar Madan in the penalty box.

“In a team game, of course, some may make mistakes, this is all part of the competition. So we feel sad about what happened but don’t blame individuals too much, because, to me, the national goalkeeper has done a lot for us.

“He has dedicated his life to this sport and the match as well, so of course, he does not want to fail, but it happens. We hope to learn from every mistake instead of pointing fingers, so remember his services as an athlete,“ said Ahmad Faizal.

He said the team had performed well during the match, but cheers from the spectators right after the first goal may have caused some of the players to lose focus, which led to the opponents getting back into the game.

“I hope the team bounces back, and the good momentum and significant improvement under coach Kim Pan Gon can continue in order to form a team great enough to compete at the highest level,” he added.-Bernama