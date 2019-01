KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will cooperate with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to ensure the development of independent players who left the governing body would not be hampered.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong (pix) said he would be meeting the parties concerned soon to obtain their feedback in the effort to create a win-win situation on professional players such as the mixed doubles pair of Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying.

“Today I have met Peng Soon and Liu Ying to discuss their direction after the pair decided to turn professional recently.

“Both of them expressed their commitment to continue working hard for medals for the country especially the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. A win-win situation should be created to drive the country’s badminton performance to a higher level,” he said in a statement.

The pair who won the 2016 Rio Olympic Games silver medal shocked the badminton fraternity when they handed their resignation letters to BAM on Nov 29 effective Jan 1.

This was followed by the resignation of national men’s doubles pair, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong who also won the silver medal in Rio from BAM. — Bernama