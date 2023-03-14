KBS to hold free swimming classes for B40 children

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will implement swimming classes in selected states in a bid to instil the importance of water safety among Malaysians, especially children.

Its Minister, Hannah Yeoh (pix) said the programme, which is expected to be launched this month, will benefit 1,600 children aged three to 12 from B40 families.

“The programme will be implemented throughout the year in states that have recorded a high rate of fatality due to drowning. Based on existing data, about 500 drowning cases involving children are reported each year.

“As such, I have asked the KBS to ensure the infrastructure... we will use swimming pools owned by the government to help B40 families attend the classes for free,” she said when winding up the debate Supply Bill 2023 at the committee level in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to her, this way the number of drowning cases during school holidays can be prevented and reduced, adding that the ministry aims to ensure the places selected are those where children do not have proper recreational or play areas.

Meanwhile, the allocation for KBS under Budget 2023 was passed at the committee level today.

The Supply Bill 2023 for the ministry was passed with a majority voice vote after being debated by 17 government and Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs).

Among the MPs involved in the debate were Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya), Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah), Syerleena Abdul Rashid (PH-Penang) and Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang). -Bernama