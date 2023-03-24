KBS to launch Rakan Muda programme after Aidilfitri

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is expected to relaunch the Rakan Muda programme after Hari Raya Aidilfitri, said its deputy minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim (pix).

He said the programme has been improved in various aspects in order to provide wider opportunities for youths.

“Rakan Muda programme has been going on, we just need to make it a flagship again, make it the main programme and under Rakan Muda there are many sectors that can provide opportunities and platforms for individuals and organisations to be involved directly .

“This will also allow them to have access to more resources and the Youth Department. Every state Youth Department still has a Rakan Muda Office and they have been operating as usual, but we want Rakan Muda to be KBS’ main platform again,“ he told reporters at a Rakan Muda Imarah Ramadan programme, here today.

He said Rakan Muda has been proven to be a programme capable of attracting many, especially youths and the number could reach millions.

“That’s what KBS aims to achieve this year and the programme will be expanded next year, so just wait for the programme to be launched by the KBS Minister, “ he said.

On March 5, Adam Adli said the Rakan Muda programme would be strengthened through various improvements which would include potential development and encourage the spirit of volunteerism in order to have a more comprehensive and positive impact on youths.

Rakan Muda is a programme introduced by the government in 1994 to foster interest, hone talent and highlight the personal potential of youths aged 15 to 25 years. -Bernama