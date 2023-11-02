KBS to study new formula to secure funds for NSAs

SHAH ALAM: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will study a new formula to secure funds that can help in the development of sports as well as boost the sports industry in the country.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said such an effort is a new approach and initiative taken by KBS to ensure National Sports Associations (NSAs) can be provided with adequate funds to take part in competitions and organise sports events that can improve the performance of athletes.

“Last week I had discussed with the Finance Ministry and I need a formula plus new ideas to secure funds for NSAs so that these associations can organise their programmes or competitions.

“We are also looking at a similar approach for the Malaysia Games (SUKMA). We have to look at new approaches because in the past, the formula was the Federal gives money to states to build infrastructure like stadiums and maintenance,” she told reporters after launching a new logo for the Malaysia Olympic Association (MOA), here today.

Hannah was referring to an application by the Malaysian Deaf Sports Association (MSDeaf) for funds from the government to organise the 4th World Deaf Football Championships in September this year. -Bernama