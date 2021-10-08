KBS will continue to support motorsports development

PUTRAJAYA: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will continue to support initiatives to empower motorsports development programmes in the country, including the organising of championships.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker(pix) said such support was to ensure young riders would continue to be given the chance to polish their talent and gain as much experience as possible through effective platforms.

“These championships are in line with the motorsports development plan and a sustainability strategy to build a two-wheel motorsports ecosystem with a clear and comprehensive direction towards developing riders who are professional and of quality,” he said at the launch of the 2021 FIM MiniGP Malaysia Series that will be held at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) this month.

Also present at the launch were SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif, Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) secretary-general Muizz Azli and Sepang Racing Team (SRT) principal Datuk Razlan Razali.

A total of 13 riders will compete in the four-round championship, with the first and second rounds taking place on Saturday (Oct 9) and Sunday (Oct 10), and the third and fourth rounds on Oct 23 and Oct 24.

All four rounds will be held at the Sepang International Cart Circuit.-Bernama