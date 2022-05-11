KDA FC deny claims that team’s defeats due to salary arrears

ALOR SETAR: The management of Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) has denied allegations that the issue of salary arrears was the cause of the team losing a series of Super League matches recently.

Kedah Football Association (KFA) president Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said he too had brought up the matter with the KDA FC management, adding that the players are not owed any salary.

“They are now preparing a summons notice to be sent to the party that viralled the issue of KDA FC not paying the players. So, wait for the summons letter and see you in court,” he told reporters after the state executive council meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

Previously, a post was shared on social media by an individual who uploaded a screenshot of a message from several other individuals on Facebook about KDA FC allegedly not paying the players their salary for four months.

The Kedah Menteri Besar said the issue of salary arrears was created to “hit out” at the state government although the football team were privately owned.

“They have no other issues to hit out at the state government, so they raise this issue of salary arrears. So, just wait for the summons letter to arrive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi admitted that there was indeed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Kedah football team, who suffered three straight defeats, adding that the team’s management and coaching staff were confident of improving their performances.

“The transfer window is coming up at the end of this month, so let’s see who are the players we will be bringing in and who are the ones we are going to ship out. They may be negotiations with players who are injured or can’t play for up to seven months... but that will be decided by the team.

“I’ll leave that to the KDA FC management team, I don’t want to bother them. I am like every other fan who wants to see the team win but I hope they will resolve whatever problems they are facing and improve their performance to get better results,” he said.-Bernama