KDA FC-TFC Super League match special one for me: Nafuzi

ALOR SETAR: The Super League clash between Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) and Terengganu FC (TFC) at the Darul Aman Stadium here tomorrow (March 1) will hold a special significance for Canaries coach Nafuzi Zain (pix).

Nafuzi admitted that tomorrow’s match will be memorable for him as his new team - KDA FC - will be up against a team that he used to coach from 2020-2022.

“I never expected that we (KDA FC) will meet TFC so early in the new season. Anyway, this is going to be a special match because I began my coaching career with the Turtles. I know the players and their new head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner... they all know me too since I was the Turtles’ head coach previously.

“Most of the local TFC players this season used to train under me, so we (KDA FC) will face a tough time against them tomorrow despite playing on home ground,” he told a media conference today.

He said TFC are one of the best teams this year as they are also gearing up for the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup competition and being a more mature and experienced side.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s match, Nafuzi warned the Canaries to be highly focused for the first 45 minutes to ensure they are in a comfortable position.

“The Turtles lost their opening match to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and I know these TFC players are very determined and will want to make amends for that defeat when they play us tomorrow.

“The TFC players are also better prepared physically. Having said that, I don’t think it will stop my players from giving their best. I have faith in all my KDA FC players and, with the solid backing of our fans, we will try to get three more points on board tomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, KDA FC midfielder Lee Andrew Tuck said he and his teammates are in a confident mood ahead of taking on the Turtles, adding that although he had played for TFC before, it won’t stop him from giving his best against them.

“I have (coach) Nafuzi on my side. So, that will make it easier for me. This season is going to be a difficult one because there are many good teams. But then, we too have some excellent players in our squad, so we are capable of doing well each time we take to the field.

“Besides, this is our first home match. Although the pressure will be on us, we have our fans to cheer us on and I am excited to make my home debut, which I believe will surely motivate me to play my best,” he said. -Bernama