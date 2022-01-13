KDN achieves all targeted initiatives in 2021: Hamzah

PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry (KDN) has successfully implemented 100 per cent of its targeted initiatives under the 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) or AKM, said its minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin(pix).

“I am proud of the ministry’s achievement. Our overall key performance indicators achievement for 2021 is 95.3 per cent. Congratulations to all KDN staff,” he said in his 2022 New Year’s Message in conjunction with the ministry’s Monthly Assembly at the KDN Complex here today.

Elaborating on KDN’s plan for 2022, he said several Acts such as the Prison Act 1955, Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 and Private Agencies Act 1971 as well as the standard operating procedures under the purview of the ministry would be reviewed to ensure that they remained relevant and their implementation remained efficient and systematic.

He also said that the ministry will develop a new system, called e-Locker, to improve the management of foreign nationals to be more effective and at the same time address the issue of illegal immigrants in Sabah.

“The development of the system will benefit the government, source countries, employers and foreign workers when related documents such as passports, visas and work passes can be accessed digitally,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said the ministry was committed to increasing the transparency of the citizenship acquisition process for eligible applicants based on the provisions of the Federal Constitution, laws and regulations currently in force.

Apart from that, he said the ministry was also developing the National Action Plan to Prevent and Counter Violent Extremism (NAPPCVE) which is expected to be launched in the first quarter of this year.

“The NAPPCVE will be holistic and takes into account the factors of religious, racial and cultural diversity in Malaysia and will involve all stakeholders from the public and private sectors,” he said.

Hamzah said the ministry also focused on the management of organisations in Malaysia, adding that the government had allocated RM20 million under the Malaysia Incentive Community Empowerment (MyICe) programme.

“The funds will benefit 2,000 organisations registered with the Registrar of Societies Malaysia (ROS) in the welfare, human rights and security categories,” he said.-Bernama