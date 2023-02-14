KDN bans three publications for immorality, LGBT

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) has banned three publications entitled ‘The Tale of Steven’, ‘Jacob's Room To Choose’ and ‘Aku’, deemed to be harmful to Malaysian morals with two books containing elements of LGBT.

The ministry said in a statement today that the Prohibition Order was issued in accordance with provisions under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Amended 2012) through Government Gazette P.U.(A) 24, 25 and 26 dated Jan 20, 2023.

According to KDN, the order stipulates that printing, importing, producing, reproducing, publishing, selling, circulating, distributing or owning these said publications is strictly prohibited in Malaysia.

“All three publications have content that may harm morals. The publication ‘Aku’ was found to have obscene and immoral content that could influence personal behaviour and is against the values of decency in Malaysian society

“The Tale of Steven and Jacob’s Room To Choose were deemed to promote a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) lifestyle, which is seen as a threat to the noble values taught by religion and Eastern society all this time,” it said.

The Home Ministry said the government is committed to preventing the spread of elements that are harmful to morals of the community which can indirectly contribute to the erosion of races and the nation.

“Based on the provision under Section 8(2) of the Printing and Publishing Act 1984 (Amendment 2012), if convicted, they can be imprisoned for a period not exceeding three years or fined not exceeding RM20,000 or both.

“If members of the public find that the above publication or any publication that is feared to be in violation of the law is still being distributed on the market, they can inform the KDN enforcement division at 03-88868047 or fax 03-88891682,” it said.