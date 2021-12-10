KDN's main thrust of strengthening border control achieved

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Home Affairs’ (KDN) main thrust of strengthening the country's border control set under the ‘Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family Aspirations) has been successfully implemented, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin(pix).

He said the thrust, which outlined the three initiatives set by the ministry, was achieved through the cooperation of its agencies.

“Among other things, it was achieved with the country’s border control being strengthened when the Royal Malaysia Police’s General Operations Force officially took over the functions of the Malaysian Border Control Agency at the country's border on Oct 1.

“Meanwhile, on Nov 11, the government agreed to appoint former Public Services Department director-general Tan Sri Borhan Dolah as the Single Border Agency Nucleus Team chief, which will detail the establishment of a single agency to guard the country’s gateways more efficiently and effectively,“ he said in a statement on his official Facebook page yesterday.

He added that on Monday (Dec 6), the ministry had launched an initiative to expand the functions of 11 GOF control posts in Sabah and Sarawak as police stations, to help families living in remote areas obtain police services.-Bernama