KDN targets registration of 20,000 members as “Sahabat Kita Demi Negara”

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) is targeting the participation of at least 20,000 members for its “Kita Demi Negara” campaign within six months.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin(pix), said the participants, who will be known as “Sahabat Kita Demi Negara”, would be the eyes and ears of the ministry on security-related issues in the country as well as act as agents to disseminate accurate and verified information in an effort to drive the campaign.

“We are targeting the participation among youths, non-governmental organisations (NGO), students in institutions of higher learning as well as in primary and secondary schools,” he said when launching the “Kita Demi Negara” campaign here today.

He said a total of 500 people had already registered as members today and the roadshow would be held in every state in a bid to reach out to all Keluarga Malaysia for registration purposes.

Those who register will receive a membership passport and can choose to participate in activities with any security agency under the KDN, like the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Immigration Department, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) or the People's Volunteer Corps (RELA).

He said the Sahabat membership would be revoked if they misused the membership passport for illegal activities.

Hamzah also said the ministry is developing the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) and National Digital Identity (IDN) which utilises technology to improve national and foreign registration in the country.

He explained that the system, which is more comprehensive and integrated, is being developed by taking into account all the new requirements in line with the development of the industrial revolution 4.0.

Meanwhile, he said continuous efforts by agencies under the ministry to curb criminal activities, even during the Movement Control Order last year, had borne fruit as the crime index dropped compared to the previous year.

“The crime index showed a decrease of 148 cases compared to the targeted 246 cases per 100,000 population. This decrease has also contributed to an increase in the security level of Malaysians to 64.67 per cent compared to 60.6 per cent in 2020,” he said.

He said that as a result of the implementation of Op Patuh from last July until March 6, a total of 4,399,586 inspections had been carried out, with 18,756 actions taken, including 12,404 compounds issued and 6,352 premises closed.-Bernama