KDN to review MM2H participants: Hamzah

PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry will review foreigners participating in the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme, so that those who wish to reside in the country are of quality and can contribute to the economy, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin(pix).

“Let’s not just look at it from one angle, but also in terms of the future of the country. For example, since 2002, we have not changed anything in terms of the criteria, and we have announced better criteria for a common future,“ he said in a special press conference after beginning his official duties as Home Minister at the Home Ministry Complex here today.

Hamzah said if the foreigners did not have a high income or net worth, it would not be appropriate for them to be allowed to participate in MM2H, because there were many subsidies given by the government, which even foreigners enjoy, such as for petrol, sugar and gas.

Recently, the government agreed to set the maximum number of MM2H participants to one per cent of the total population of the country.

He said the Home Ministry would consider the applications of MM2H registered participants who were already in the country.

“(So far) those registered as (MM2H) participants in our country are only 28,249 people (in principal) and 28,229 dependants, making it a total of 57,478 people. Of that figure, based on observations, 8,000 people have never resided in Malaysia. In terms of the numbers in principal (28,249 people), only about 10,000 have purchased assets in our country,“ he said.

He said, for now, the 8,000 foreigners who were not residing here would be reviewed, and it was likely that his ministry would contact the foreigners to ask of their intentions or reasons why they joined MM2H when they had never resided in the country.

For the rest, he said, if they had large assets or savings in the country, their position would be re-examined through various stages, including in terms of their age.

Hamzah said his ministry was understanding and would study as well as provide the opportunity and space to those over the age of 50 to make Malaysia their second home.

“For those who wish to join (the programme), the Cabinet has already approved what was announced by the Ministry’s secretary-general a few weeks ago,“ he said.-Bernama