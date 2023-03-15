Kedah Assembly passes anti-party hopping bill

ALOR STAR: The Kedah State Legislative Assembly has passed the State Constitution amendment bill on prohibiting party hopping in its meeting today.

The Kedah State Constitutional (Amendment) Enactment 2023 was tabled by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) and later Assembly Speaker Datuk Juhari Bulat opened debate on the bill in the assembly.

The assemblymen who took part in the debate were Datuk Zamri Yusuf (PH-Suka Menanti), Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (PEJUANG-Jitra), Mohd Azam Abd Samat (PAS-Sungai Limau), Datuk Norsabrina Mohd Noor (BN-Bandar Baharu) and Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (PEJUANG-Anak Bukit).

In her debate, Norsabrina said loyalty is an important and high value to ensure stability in the state and therefore the anti-hopping enactment is required.

“When a party makes a decision to switch support from a coalition, we accept it. We will ensure the mandate of the people is not abused for our self-interest,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zamri who is also Kedah Opposition Leader said the anti-party hopping enactment would give confidence to voters on the country’s political system.

“The amendment has created history and has indirectly curb corruption which is the source of several issues affecting the confidence of voters,” he said.

The assembly later adjourned sine die. -Bernama