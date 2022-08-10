Kedah Fashion Week organisers in trouble over ‘braless’ model

STERN action will be taken against the organisers of the 2022 Kedah Fashion Week 2022 (KFW22) for allegedly featuring a scantily-clad model, NST reports.

Photographs of a woman, dressed in a green tailored suit sans blouse, began circulating on social media yesterday.

State Health and Local Government committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman said the authorities would also summon the event organiser for an explanation behind the fashion faux pas.

He said based on checks, the organiser did not obtain the permit to hold such an event, which required approval from the local authorities.

Meanwhile, Aman Central issued an apology over the matter, adding that it had applied for all the necessary permits to hold the event.

“We wish to clarify that management did advise all guests to wear (sic) properly, however the challenges were unsurmountable (sic), hence would like to apologise that we have missed out to (sic) screen all the guests during the show.

“We wish to clarify that the event is not related to the Kedah state government in any way, but is the mall’s internal event that has been ongoing since 2016,” said the mall in its statement published on Facebook today.