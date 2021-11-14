Kedah: Flood victims return home, last relief centre closes

ALOR SETAR: The last relief centre in the state that housed 30 flood victims from nine families was closed at 4 pm today.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat Division chief Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said the relief centre at Cenderawasih Hall near Pendang had been operating since Nov 2.

“The relief centre was closed and all victims were allowed to return home after floodwater subsided,” he said in a statement today, adding that relief centres in the state were activated in stages beginning end of October.

Month-long wet weather conditions had led to flooding in Pendang, Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu, Baling, and Sik that affected nearly 900 people.-Bernama