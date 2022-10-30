Kedah govt approves special assistance of RM1,500 for state civil servants

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government has agreed to provide special financial assistance of RM1,500 for each state civil servant and state administration member in appreciation of their contributions and sacrifices.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) when tabling the state's Budget 2023 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today said the special financial assistance involves an allocation of RM8 million and that it would be paid out in December.

“The state government is very grateful for the unwavering dedication and determination of state civil servants in implementing the policies, programmes and projects planned by the government to develop the state,“ he said.

Muhammad Sanusi said state civil servants were also involved in managing aid during disasters in Kedah.

Meanwhile, he said all teachers appointed by the Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEIK) will receive a salary increase of RM100 on a 'one-off' basis each as enjoyed by other civil servants.

“The allocation approved for this is RM622,000,“ he said.-Bernama