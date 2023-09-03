Kedah KPDN targets 200 premises to offer Menu Rahmah before Ramadan

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is targeting 200 eateries in Kedah to offer Menu Rahmah before the start of the Ramadan month on March 23.

Its director, Affendi Rajini Kanth said that, so far, the number of eateries offering Menu Rahmah is nearing its initial target of 150 premises.

“We are nearing our initial target and it is hoped that, before this Ramadan month, we can have 200 premises offering Menu Rahmah statewide to help the needy.

“We also plan to implement this Menu Rahmah at the Bazaar Ramadan but talks with the traders and local authorities need to be held first to find the best mechanism to implement the programme,” he told reporters, here, today.

Earlier, he officiated the Pre-Ramadan Rahmah Sales Programme held at the Youth and Sports Complex, here, and it was also attended by Suka Menanti state assemblyman Datuk Zamri Yusuf.

Affendi said that in today’s programme, an estimated 150 individuals had the opportunity to obtain 16 types of items which were offered at a low price, among them are chickens, eggs, flour, sugar and rice.

“We hope this programme can be implemented in all state assembly areas to enable local communities to purchase items at a cheap price, so we will cooperate and discuss with the assemblymen in the areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, consumer Zawiyah Shah Budin, 44, from Taman Sri Gunung near here, said she came as early as 8.30 am to purchase goods on offer under the programme today.

“The initiative taken is very good because it can help the less fortunate to obtain goods at prices that are way cheaper compared to grocery stores or supermarkets.

“All the goods I bought today came up to a total of only RM78 and it’s very worthwhile because if I were to buy them in normal shops, it would have cost me more than RM100. I hope the government and the ministry can continue this programme, especially since we will be welcoming the Ramadan and Syawal months,” she said. -Bernama