Kedah MB calls for healthy election campaign

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) has called for all political parties to ensure a healthy campaign based on facts in the run-up to polling day for the six state elections.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director said criticisms and arguments in the campaign must be supported with facts to avoid defamation and conflicts.

“I hope there will be a healthy election campaign. If we start with defamation or pitting people against one another, it will not create a healthy campaign environment,” he told a press conference after the State Executive Council meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

Muhammad Sanusi also said the date Aug 12 set for polling was appropriate and would give party machinery ample time to make adequate preparations and hold their campaigns.

“It also gives the opportunity for Malaysian haj pilgrims who have just returned from performing the pilgrimage to cast their votes,” he said.

In the meantime, Muhammad Sanusi said State Secretary Datuk Seri Norizan Khazali will hand over the election writs to all returning officers in all polling districts tomorrow, which is expected at 2.30 pm.

Based on voters’ statistics released by the Election Commission, Kedah has a total of 1,585,085 registered voters, with 104,284 voters aged between 18 and 20.

The state has 36 seats, and currently, PN holds 20 seats (PAS-14, Bersatu-six); PH 10 seats (PKR-five, Amanah-three, DAP-two); BN two seats (UMNO-two) and Pejuang (two).

Two other seats were left vacant after Gurun assemblyman Datuk Johari Abdul of PKR vacated his seat on Dec 18 last year when he was appointed Dewan Rakyat speaker and following the death of Belantek assemblyman Datuk Mohd Isa Shafie on June 14. -Bernama