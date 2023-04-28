Kedah MB urged to present short, medium- term measures to resolve water issues

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has been urged to present short and medium-term measures to solve the water supply problems faced by the people in the state.

Kedah Umno Information chief Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin claimed that the state government's negligence and failure in governance have caused over a million consumers to suffer due to the problem, especially during the festive season.

He also urged Muhammad Sanusi to submit a full timeline report on the completion of all water treatment plant (LRA) projects in the state to prove that they are progressing well and according to schedule.

“Kedah Umno is challenging the Menteri Besar to bring the media to each LRA site and have the Public Works Department (JKR) and Syarikat Water Darul Aman (SADA) give a full briefing on the LRA development, as well as give us the rationale for awarding the two LRA and Non-Revenue Water (NRW) projects to the same company,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Muhammad Sanusi was reported to have said that the project to upgrade five water treatment plants in the state is going smoothly and is expected to be completed in phases according to schedule, beginning end of this year. -Bernama