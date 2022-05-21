Kedah not affected by Syafiq's return to JDT: Sanusi

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Darul Aman FC will not be affected by the return of Syafiq Ahmad(pix) to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) as it still has many other players of quality in the squad, says Kedah Football Association (KFA) president Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said he was also confident that the state would be able to produce more quality players in the future.

“Now we are organising the Menteri Besar League all over Kedah and hundreds of players will be created through this league, so I am not at all worried about players. If you look at it, there are many Kedahans who are unearthed, trained in Kedah, and then exported to other states (teams).

“I am not afraid of his (Syafiq) absence because we are like a ‘factory’ that produces quality football players. The Southern team itself took two, three Kedah players, so there’s nothing to be surprised about,” he told reporters here today.

Muhammad Sanusi was asked to comment on allegations that his action of issuing a statement that there should be no ‘deity’ in local football had caused JDT to recall Syafiq back to the Southern Tigers squad.

In the meantime, Muhammad Sanusi said KDA FC will look for better players this transfer season to ensure that the team could compete better.

“Some have told us to outright buy Syafiq, but it is not necessary because we have many more players. At the end of the month, there will be a transfer window, so there will be a process of changing players and we will look for good ones.

“Another thing is, why should I be blamed if Syafiq is being called back to JDT. In the loan agreement, teams can take back their player on loan at any time and no one can stop them,” he said.

He added that with regard to the ‘deity' issue, he had not mentioned any names, and felt it was odd that certain parties were offended.

Earlier, the JDT team in a statement released on social media informed that the national striker would return to his original club immediately after the international break ended next month.-Bernama