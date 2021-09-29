Kedah police bust drug trafficking syndicate, seize drugs worth RM2.18 million

SUNGAI PETANI: Kedah police busted a drug trafficking syndicate and seized 54.7205 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu estimated to be worth over RM2.18 million in a raid in Bandar Amanjaya, near here, on Monday (Sept 27).

Kedah Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat(pix) said that four suspects were arrested in the raid, including three family members, aged between 30 and 70.

“At 8.10 am on Sept 27, the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department of the Kedah Police Headquarters detained a Mitsubishi Triton vehicle in front of a house in Bandar Amanjaya and arrested a 30-year-old man.

“Upon checking the car, police found 54 packets filled with drugs believed to be syabu that were placed in two gunny sacks and one black plastic bag, with the total weight estimated at 54.7205 kg,” he told a media conference at the Kuala Muda District Police Headquarters here today.

He added that, at the same time, police also arrested a 41-year-old man who was in a Honda City car parked next to the Mitsubishi Triton.

“On the same day, a 36-year-old woman was arrested at 8.30 am at a house in Bandar Amanjaya while the fourth suspect, a 70-year-old, was held at 9 am at a premises at the Saujana Commercial Centre near here.

“Upon investigation, it was found that the 70-year-old is the father of two of the suspects, namely the 36-year-old woman and the 30-year-old man,” he said.

Kamarul Zaman said all four suspects tested negative for drugs but two of them had criminal records related to drugs.

“The drugs are believed to have been purchased from a neighbouring country for markets in the northern states.

“This amount of syabu can be used by about 547,000 addicts. The suspects are also believed to be involved in the frozen food business and we will investigate whether they have used this business to cover up their drug trafficking activities,” he said.

He also said that all four suspects have been remanded for between three and seven days to assist in the investigations.

“Police have also seized a lorry, three cars, two motorcycles, cash and in bank accounts, which all amount to a total of RM709,087.80,“ he said.-Bernama