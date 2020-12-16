Kedah police open 176 investigation papers on staff misconduct

BALING: About 176 investigation papers have been opened regarding the misconduct of police personnel and officers in the state between Jan and November this year, said Kedah Police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan (pix, right).

He said among the misconducts committed were those related to drugs and corruption, for which actions have been taken on those who were found guilty.

“Eighty-two out of the 176 investigation papers have been completed, including classified as non-further action because there was no solid evidence. For cases that have been resolved, the policemen or officers have been subjected to disciplinary action,” he told a press conference here, today.

He was asked to comment on misconduct involving police officers and personnel in the state.

Commenting further, Hasanuddin said the state Integrity and Standard Compliance Department and District Integrity and Compliance Division constantly monitors and inspects all police personnel to ensure they do not engage in misconduct.

“We also have the Discipline and Drug Control Scheme (SKDD), led by a supervisor, who will report any misconduct in the e-SKDD electronic system. In addition, all reports of misconduct will also be notified during weekly and monthly meetings,” he added.

Earlier, Hasanuddin witnessed the handing over of duties to the new Baling district police chief, Supt Shamsudin Mamat, former Kuala Muda deputy police chief. He replaces Supt Syed Basri Syed Ali who has been transferred to the Kedah police contingent’s Crime Prevention and Community Security Department. — Bernama