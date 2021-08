KUALA NERANG: Kedah police will tighten control at the state’s border area to prevent smuggling of ketum leaves to Thailand following its government’s action of removing the plant from its list of dangerous drugs.

State police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said although Thailand had taken such action, the law in Malaysia with regard to this remained as the sale and purchase of ketum leaves is an offence.

“We have been aware of the many syndicates involved in the smuggling of ketum leaves in the north and elsewhere. Hence, police will ensure tight control at the country’s border entry points, especially through ‘Op Benteng.

“We will be using all the elements of strength available including from the other enforcement agencies to prevent such smuggling activities,” he told reporters after handing out aid through ‘Op Bantu’ to recipients in the Padang Terap district today.

Kamarul Zaman was asked about Thailand’s action of removing ketum leaves from its list of dangerous drugs.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Razarudin Husain had reportedly said that the demand for ketum leaves in this country was expected to increase and perhaps the smuggling of it following the Thai government’s action.

Kamarul Zaman, meanwhile, said individuals or groups wishing to channel aid to the victims of the massive flooding in Yan to contact the district Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB).

“This is because the roads are narrow while there are many vehicles coming and going, thus causing congestion in addition to Kedah still being in Phase One of the National Recovery Plan and with Yan still having the Red Zone areas.

“We don’t want the emergence of a Yan cluster, so we are asking for the cooperation of all parties and if they wish to assist (the flood victims), they must go through the proper channels. Don’t worry as the PKOB will arrange everything from delivering the contributions to cleaning up the flood victims’ homes,” he added. — Bernama