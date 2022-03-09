Kedah records a surge in dengue cases

ALOR SETAR: Kedah recorded a total of 158 cases of dengue fever for the period from Jan 1 to March 6, an increase of 101 or 177.2 per cent compared to the same period last year.

State Health director, Dr Othman Warijo said a total of 16 dengue outbreaks were recorded for the period, up from only two outbreaks for the same period in 2021.

“Although the number of outbreaks increased, it was brought under control within two weeks. Among the main factors for the rise in dengue cases in Kedah is the frequency of rain and increase in population movement compared with the period under Movement Control Order (MCO) in 2020 and 2021.

“Prevention and control are always carried out in all case localities to break the chain of infection, among them an inspection of premises, mist spraying, elimination of breeding ground and health education,“ Dr Othman said in a statement here today.

He said as of March 6, a total of 65,890 premises had been inspected and 941 compounds issued totalling RM446,550 to premises owners for breeding grounds, under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act (APSPP) 1975.

According to him, to stop the spread of dengue, the community must clean the environment and destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds in and about their homes every week, besides using aerosol spray to kill mosquitoes in the house.

“They can also use repellents and put larvicide in water vessels. If you manifest early signs of dengue fever such as fever, joint pain and rash, seek treatment immediately at a health clinic,“ he said.-Bernama