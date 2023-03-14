Kedah records over 13,000 Muslim divorces from 2019 to 2022

ALOR SETAR: A total of 13,101 divorce cases involving Muslims have been recorded in Kedah from 2019 to 2022.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Datuk Halimaton Saadiah Saad said the highest number of cases was recorded in 2019 at 3,917 cases followed by 2020 (3,353), 2022 (3,245) and 2021 (2,586).

“Throughout these four years, the Kuala Muda district recorded the highest number of divorce cases with 2,585 cases followed by Kota Setar (2,189), Kubang Pasu (1,518) and Kulim (1,501).

“To reduce divorce cases in Kedah, a special ‘Raikan Cinta’ (celebrate love) programme has been implemented for couples who are facing a domestic crisis besides helping to strengthen the bond between husband and wife,“ she said.

She said this when debating the motion of thanks for the royal address by Kedah Sultan, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah at the Kedah state assembly here today.

The Bukit Kayu Hitam assemblywoman said the state’s initiative was aimed at providing marriage and religious knowledge to married couples and reminding them of the responsibilities that they must take to maintain marital harmony.

“The response is encouraging and this shows that the goal of this programme has been achieved to help couples build families that are sakinah, warahmah and mawaddah (tranquil, affectionate and merciful),“ she said.

Halimaton Saadiah said the state Women Development Office had also organised advocacy programmes to increase knowledge among divorced women about their rights according to the law.

“The Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department through the Islamic Family Law Division also offers advisory services, counselling sessions and motivation to help women affected by divorce,“ she added. -Bernama