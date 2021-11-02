Kedah sees rise in flood evacuees as number drop in Melaka

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah rose to 665 people this evening in contrast to the declining number of evacuees in Melaka.

Kedah Civil Defence Force Disaster Management Committee Secretariat division chief Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said another relief centre, at Dewan Cenderawasih, was opened in Pendang district to house 61 people from 19 families. The other relief centre in Pendang is currently housing 217 people from 48 families, while in Kubang Pasu district, 119 people from 35 families were being housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Dewan Kampung Tradisi, Lembah Keriang, he added.

“In Kota Setar, 228 people from 68 families are being housed at SK Langgar, SK Suka Menanti and SK Darul Hikmah, while in Baling, 15 people from five families are seeking shelter in two centres.

“Another 25 people from eight families are being housed in a centre in Pokok Sena district,” he said in a statement today.

In MELAKA, state Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the number of evacuees in Alor Gajah dropped to 149 people from 38 families this evening.

“A total of 76 people from 18 families are being housed at SJKC Sin Wah, 47 people from 10 families at Dewan Japerun Durian Tunggal and 26 people from 10 families are at SK Durian Tunggal,” he said.

He added that heavy downpours yesterday affected six areas in the district, Kampung Padang Keladi, Bukit Balai, Kampung Bukit Tambun, Pekan Durian Tunggal, Taman Murai Jaya and Kampung Padang Kerbau.

Meanwhile in PERLIS, two relief centres were opened in Arau to house flood evacuees since early this morning.

The Perlis Civil Defence Force said in a statement that 77 people from 19 families were housed at Kampung Banggol Sena Mosque while 26 people from eight families were seeking shelter at SK Arau this evening.-Bernama