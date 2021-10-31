Kedah sets up team to look into lease issue

KULIM: Kedah is in the process of setting up a team comprising historians, academicians and representatives of historical associations to determine that Penang was actually leased from Kedah.

Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor(pix) said the parties invited to join the team had already stated their commitment to assist Kedah in the matter.

“Basically, Penang was leased from Kedah, that is why we were paid RM10,000 all these years. If not, what is the RM10,000 (royalty) payment for?

“Since 2018, the federal government has been adding RM10 million, so we have been receiving RM10 million (and) RM10,000, what is the purpose of the money if it’s not due to the lease? You think it’s easy for people to give RM10 million and RM10,000? Of course there is a reason (for it),“ he told reporters when met at the groundbreaking of AT&S manufacturing facility at Kulim Hi-Tech Park here yesterday.

Therefore, he hoped that the Penang land lease royalty payment would be reviewed and given according to its current value.-Bernama