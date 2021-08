ALOR SETAR: The Kedah State Health Department has identified and is managing 33 Category One and Two Covid-19 positive flood victims in Yan district.

Kedah Health director Dr Othman Warijo said from the total, three were admitted to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani while 14 were housed at the Sungai Petani Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre.

“Eight victims who are positive remained at home and are in stable condition, while four more will end their quarantines tomorrow.

“Another four did not want to be admitted to the quarantine centre, and will receive treatment in their homes,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Several areas in Yan district were affected by floods which occurred on Wednesday (Aug 18) evening. Four lives were lost while two people are still missing. -Bernama