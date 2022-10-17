Kedah Sultan wants RAMD to enhance capability, readiness

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah (pix), has decreed that the battalions of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) need to step up efforts to bolster its level of combat readiness and capability.

His Royal Highness said it was to safeguard the country's sovereignty and religion in line with the development of dynamic war scenarios in various dimensions.

“I would also like to emphasise that every layer of the team needs to defend the foundation of military professionalism, through the practice of regimental values as exhibited today.

“Strengthen discipline and always strive to continue the struggle to face all future possibilities,“ he said at the changing of colours of the 2nd Battalion, 10th Battalion, 12th Battalion and 14th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment at Dataran Panglima Tentera Darat, Kem Perdana Sungai Besi here today.

Earlier His Royal Highness inspected a guard of honour mounted by 28 officers and 313 men led by Commanding Officer of the 2nd Battalion Lt Col Mohd Suhadi Sapar, Commanding Officer of the 10th Battalion Lt Col Muhammad Ikhwan Hussin, Commanding Officer of the 12th Battalion Lt Col Mohd Azamri Abdullah and Commanding Officer of the 14th Battalion Lt Col Mohd Merican Yunus.-Bernama