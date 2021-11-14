Kedah tables RM1.35 bln budget for 2022

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government today tabled the state 2022 Budget themed ‘Kedah Sejahtera Nikmat Untuk Semua’ amounting to RM1.35 billion, with a projected deficit of 12.44 per cent or RM90.22 million.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor(pix) said the budget allocates RM815.22 million as operating expenditure, with RM103.04 million to be allocated as contribution to the development fund.

As for development expenditure, he said the state government proposed to allocate RM218.31 million for the development fund, which is a significant increase of RM17.41 million.

“This is to ensure balanced development throughout the state and all projects that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic could be completed,” he said when tabling the budget at the State Assembly sitting here today.

In addition, he said RM8.96 million would be allocated for the Forest Development Fund, an increase of 10.6 per cent compared to this year, as an effort to restore and conserve biodiversity resources.

Muhammad Sanusi said a total of RM308.14 million would be allocated for the Water Supply Expenditure Fund to continue the government’s efforts to provide quality, clean and sufficient treated water supply to meet the increasing demand.

In the meantime, he said Kedah projected to collect RM725 million in revenue next year, with tax revenue being the largest contributor of RM335.91 million or 46.33 per cent.

“This is followed by non-tax revenue of RM224.56 million (30.97 per cent) and RM164.53 million (22.69 per cent) from non-revenue receipts,” he said.

He said as of Nov 11, Kedah received RM631.68 million in revenue or 87.73 per cent of the RM720 million target, which is an improvement from last year’s revenue of RM560.66 million.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the 2022 Budget was drawn up based on three main thrusts namely Catalyst and Recovery of Economic Activity; Improving the Quality of Life and Wellbeing of the People as well as the Digitisation of Services and Efficiency of Governance.

“The people are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic which has been going on for almost two years. Its impact on people’s emotions and physical health need to be given serious attention and assistance needs to be balanced. The state government is sensitive in this matter and has planned the 2022 Budget to help improve the wellbeing of the people in Kedah,” he said.-Bernama