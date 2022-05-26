Kedah targets to produce 600 tonnes of harumanis mangoes 2025

YAN: Kedah is targetting to produce 600 tonnes of harumanis mangoes per season by 2025, to meet the high demand in the country.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said at present, about 130 farmers in the state had ventured into planting harumanis on 98.76 hectares of orchard land, including in the districts of Padang Terap and Kubang Pasu.

He said to increase production, the orchard land would be expanded to 200 hectares involving 213 farmers throughout the state.

“At present, Kedah is producing about 65 tonnes of harumanis mangoes per season,” he told reporters after the Kedah Harumanis Branding ceremony here today.

Also present were state Agriculture and Food Industry, Plantation Industries and Commodities Committee chairman Azman Nasrudin, Malaysian Agriculture Department deputy director-general Datuk Eliyas Saad and state Agriculture Department director Ramli Abdul Rahman.

During the event, Muhammad Sanusi also presented an award to Azul Afiz Abdul Aziz for coming up with the ‘Harumanis D'Aman’ name in a competition for the state's harumanis branding.

Muhammad Sanusi said those who were interested to venture into Harumanis D’Aman cultivation could contact the state Agriculture Department to get the Harumanis saplings and agriculture input and guidance support.

“At the Mangoes Technology Centre, there are about 111 mango clones that are not available elsewhere. The state government wishes to see more farmers venture into the cultivation of this fruit that promises a lucrative income,” he added. -Bernama