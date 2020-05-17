Kedah to get new MB today?

ALOR STAR: Is the tenure of Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pix) as the 13th Mentri Besar of Kedah ending today?

If we go by an invite for a swearing-in ceremony of a new state leader that is being circulate, it looks like it.

Kedah PAS deputy commissioner I Muhamad Sanusi Md Nor is touted as the likely successor to Mukhriz, who is Air Hitam assemblyman.

Sanusi was the former political secretary to the late Datuk Seri Azizan Abdul Razak, who was the 10th Kedah Mentri Besar.

He is expected to be sworn in before the Sultan of Kedah Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah this afternoon based on the invite.

A Kedah PAS official when contacted confirmed that the ceremony will be held.

Sanusi had earlier told the media here that PAS, together with its allies Barisan Nasional, has secured a simple majority after 23 elected representatives agreed to form a new state government under the federal alliance of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The assemblymen submitted statutory declarations to the state Ruler when he met each one of them at Wisma Darul Aman on Friday.

There are 36 seats in the Kedah legislature.

This development ensued after two representatives defected from PKR to PN while four assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) also decided to take the same course, citing there was a directive from the top.

Mukhriz is expected to concede defeat despite an earlier effort to push through the concept that his government can only be ousted via a no-confidence motion at a state legislative assembly sitting.