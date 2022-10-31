Kedah to table motion on anti-party hopping at next State Assembly sitting

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government plans to table a motion on anti-party hopping bill at the next State Assembly sitting.

Kedah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Juhari Bulat said that although Parliament had passed the anti-party hopping law and it came into force last Oct 5, there was still time for the state government to do so.

As such, he rejected a motion tabled by Derga Assemblyman Tan Kok Yew for an anti-party hopping bill to be debated at the current State Assembly sitting.

“The motion brought by Derga (assemblyman) on anti-party hopping, although proper, but rejected by the Speaker because it has yet to be enforced at the state level.

“ The state has time to enforce the anti-party hopping bill...the state government wants to do it in a proper way,“ he said before the start of the question and answer session at the State Assembly sitting today.

The Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara passed amendments to the Federal Constitution to prevent party-hopping by MPs on July 28 and Aug 9, respectively.

Based on the government website, the law received the royal consent from the King on Aug 31 and was gazetted on Sept 6.-Bernama