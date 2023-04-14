Kedah to use i-talent programme to unearth new para athlete talents

ALOR SETAR: Kedah will use the i-talent progrmame to unearth new talent to train as a new generation of para athletes to represent the state in the future.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) said the grassroots programme will be implemented next month in 12 districts in the state, in line with the state government’s goal to ensure it has enough junior athletes with the potential to replace existing para athletes and to become national athletes.

“We will look for talent in certain sports that are contested at the Malaysia Games (Sukma) and we are confident more athletes will be born through this programme,” he said after the presentation of incentives to 2022 Para Sukma athletes here yesterday.

The 63-athlete state contingent had won 39 medals - 11 gold, 16 silver and 12 bronze - to place sixth out of 15 states that took part in the Para Sukma that took place in Kuala Lumpur from Nov 1 to 6 last year, he said.

Incentives totalling RM88,000 were presented, with individual gold medal winners receiving RM3,500, silver (RM2,000) and bronze (RM1,000), while for two-player category, gold medallists were given RM2,000 each, silver (RM1,000 each) and bronze (RM750 each).

For three-to-six players, gold medallists received RM1,500 each, silver (RM750 each) and bronze (RM500 each) and for seven players and above, gold medallists received RM1,000 each, siler (RM500 each) and bronze (RM300 each).

Muhammad Sanusi said Para Sukma coaches received RM500 each for each sport that won a gold medal. -Bernama