Kedahans urged to fly Jalur Gemilang to boost patriotism

ALOR SETAR: The people in Kedah have been urged to fly the Jalur Gemilang at their homes and business premises to boost the spirit of patriotism in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day 2022 celebrations.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the spirit of “Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama” (Keluarga Malaysia – Standing Strong Together) should be appreciated for the well-being of the people, especially in the current economic situation.

“I would like to remind you to replace the worn out or torn Jalur Gemilang with a new one,” he said when officiating the Kedah-level National Month celebration and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign here today.

Muhammad Sanusi said this year’s National month celebration with the theme “Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama” (Keluarga Malaysia – Standing Strong Together) was in line with the state government’s commitment to continue to foster unity among the people in the state through the concepts of inclusivity, common ground and contentment.

“Alhamdulillah, this year’s launching ceremony can be held physically and streamed live on social media and digital media platforms. It is filled with various programmes and activities that are able to instil love for the nation among Keluarga Malaysia in Kedah.

“Various programmes have been lined-up including the National Day parade that will be held at Dataran Medan Bandar on Aug 31,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Information, Communication and Multimedia Committee chairman Datuk Romani Wan Salin said about 10,000 national flags will be distributed to Kedahans in stages in conjunction with the state-level National Month celebration and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign.

“...we will also be holding a contest for the most beautifully decorated government building, private premises and village in Kedah. The Sultan of Kedah (Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah) is scheduled to grace the event on Aug 31,” he said.-Bernama