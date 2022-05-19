Keglers let slip first-block leads to settle for silver in team event

HANOI: The national men’s and women’s bowling teams let slip their first-block leads to end up with the silver medals in the SEA Games team events at the Heroworld Bowling Centre, Vincom Megamall Royal City.

However, it was still a commendable performance from the young national debutants who were up against seasoned campaigners.

Shahrukh Amin Zulkifli, Nevern Nataneel Marcellinus, Mohd Syazirol Shamsudin and Mohd Hafiz Zainuddin failed to retain the men’s team title after losing their 68-pin advantage in yesterday’s first block to the Philippines’ Patrick Nugui, Christian Viray, Ivan Malig and Merwin Matheiu Tan in the second block.

The national keglers took the silver with 5,162 pinfalls to trail the Philippines by 113 pins. Singapore’s Mohd Jaris Goh, Timothy Tham, Darren Ong and Cheah Ray Han took bronze with 4,963 pinfalls.

Meanwhile, the national women’s quartet of Nerosha Keligit, Nur Syazwani Sahar, Nora Lyana Natasha and Gillian Lim Siew Geok defended the silver medal with 4,951 pinfalls.

Singapore, featuring Daphne Tan, Bernice Lim, New Hui Fen and Cherie Tan, retained the title after knocking down 5,049 pins, while Indonesians Putty Armein, Shinta Yunita, Sharon Limansantoso and Tannya Roumpiper bagged the bronze medal with 4,843 pinfalls.

Nur Syazwani said the lanes proved to be quite a challenge for them in the second block but she was still grateful for the silver medal.

“It’s a great debut for all of us. I am grateful for this, thank you NSC (National Sports Council) for giving me this opportunity.

“I did my best... need to come back stronger. Next time (in the 2025 SEA Games as bowling won’t be contested in the 2023 Cambodia edition), my personal target is to win gold in the singles and help the team finish in a better position,” she said.

Two days ago, Nur Syazwani and Gillian delivered a bronze in women’s doubles.-Bernama