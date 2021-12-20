Kelab Golf Putra golfers excel at KGUUM

CHANGLUN: The Perlis qualifying round of Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGC) conclude at the prestigious Kelab Golf Universiti Utara Malaysia (KGUUM) with a playing field of 80 players coming from across the country, including from Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Pahang and Johor.

KGUUM member and one-handicapper, Mohd Shakiran carded a score of 72 gross to emerged as champion in the Medal A category to earn a ticket to the national final.

Shakiran, who took home a Panasonic fridge for the top prize, will lead the 5-men Perlis team to the national final to be held at Forest City Golf Resort on Jan 22.

Other qualifiers that will represent the state are Medal B winner Bakri Baharom and Zulkifli Said (Medal C) of Kelab Golf Putra (KGP), Nizam Muddin Mat Kassim (Medal D) and 22- handicapper Fauzie Osman also from KGP, who scored a phenomenal 12-under stroke play nett format.

The PNAGS, presented by Perodua and organised by Delta World Sdn Bhd, has quickly become one of the most anticipated and participated amateur golf series although it was just established in 2019.

The remaining tournaments are in Sabah, at the Nexus Karambunai Golf Resort this weekend, Sarawak at Damai Golf & Country Club on Jan 8 and the Melaka qualifier on Jan 15 at Tiara Melaka Golf & Country before the national final showdown in Johor.

Five champions of each handicap categories from the national final will represent the Malaysia team in the world final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) at an international venue to be identified later next year.

The tournament is supported by Ministry of Youth and Sports, Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board and sanctioned by the Malaysian Golf Association.