Kelana Jaya LRT line safe, stable

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) has informed that monitoring done on the Kelana Jaya LRT line’s critical service systems indicates that all is safe and stable.

In a statement today, the company said that it was conducting tests on the 38 trains and it was important to establish the stability and dependability before any decision to reopen the line is made.

“The Kelana Jaya LRT service will only be opened to the public after the tests conducted show no disruption to the critical safety systems and passes assessment by the Land Public Transport Agency,” the statement read.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) had previously announced that the LRT service between Kelana Jaya and Ampang Park would be suspended for seven days beginning Nov 9 till Nov 15 due to unstable service.

The temporary suspension was made after taking into consideration passenger safety and the time it would take to identify the cause of service disruption.

The Kelana Jaya LRT service now operates from Gombak station to Damai Station and from Lembah Subang station to Putra Heights station.-Bernama