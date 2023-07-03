Kelana Jaya LRT service distruption due to blackout at several stations

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Rail has activated an alternative rail service following distruption to the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) due to a blackout at several stations at 7.50 pm yesterday.

Rapid Rail in a statement today said the alternative rail service that was initiated will see all trains from Putra Heights redirected to the Pasar Seni LRT station and trains coming from Gombak being redirected to the Damai LRT station.

“The Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit has been disrupted due to blackout at five underground stations between the Ampang Park LRT station and Masjid Jamek LRT station. The blackout resulted in a service breakdown of facilities like elevators, lifts, escalators and lighting,” said the statement.

Steps have been taken to identify the cause of the disruption.

“Rapid Rail would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to commuters. There will also be frequent updates on our social media platform about the latest development,” said the statement. -Bernama