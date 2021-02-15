Kelantan agrees to allow 20 people at marriage solemnisation ceremony

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has agreed to allow the presence of 20 individuals at marriage solemnisation ceremonies during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin said the matter was agreed at a special meeting of the State Security Working Committee (JKKN) chaired by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob today.

However, he said, the decision would have to be referred to the State Islamic Religious Department before it could be implemented.

“Previously, only seven people are allowed to be at a marriage solemnisation ceremony, but now we have decided to let 20 people, comprising 10 people from the bride’s side and 10 from the groom’s side, but wedding feast is still not allowed,“ he told reporters after the meeting at the Kota Darulnaim Complex, here.

Asked on the case of 41 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates at a boarding school in Machang who was confirmed positive for Covid-19, yesterday, Dr Izani said so far, the cumulative number of cases involving the Pangkal Changgong cluster was 64, comprising students and school staff.

“A total of 259 individuals were detected as close contacts of the Covid-19 cases in this cluster and they have underwent screening tests,“ he said, adding that the cluster was under control.

Meanwhile, he said the frontliners in the state, such as health workers and enforcement personnel, would be among the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Every vaccine has its side effects, it is normal. Studies have been done and it is found safe and effective. Insya Allah, the vaccine will be enough, only that it comes in stages,“ he added. — Bernama