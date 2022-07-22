Kelantan AKM Tour: Cooking oil in packets on sale at FGV booth

KOTA BHARU: The public attending the Kelantan Malaysian Family Aspirations (AKM) Tour programmes at Sultan Muhammad IV here were not only enjoying the activities but also the opportunity to purchase cooking oil offered by Felda Global Ventures (FGV) Holding Berhad.

Bernama check saw many of them flocking to the FGV booth to purchase Saji cooking oil in 1kg packets at a subsidised price of RM2.50 each.

FGV Sales Consultant Syeikh Mohammad Saifullah, 32, said apart from those 1kg packets, they were also offering Saji cooking oil in 5kg bottles at a discounted price of RM40 each.

“What’s special at the FGV booth is that for every purchase of Saji cooking oil in a 5kg bottle, the buyers will also receive two free packs of Saji coconut milk,” he told Bernama, adding that it was just FGV’s way to help the people to get those essential items easily and at a reasonable price.

A visitor, Danny Eun, 68, said he was satisfied with the overall programme and also grateful to FGV for the sale.

“I’m glad I flocked to the booth and got the chance to purchase 1kg of Saji cooking oil here...it is quite difficult now to find cooking oil in packets in any shop out there as it is always in short supply,” he said.

His sentiment was shared by another visitor, Rabiatul Akmal, 37, who also purchased two packets of the cooking oil.-Bernama