Kelantan allocates RM400,000 to distribute free coconut seedlings to farmers

PASIR PUTEH: The Kelantan government has allocated a total of RM400,000 to supply coconut seedlings and pesticides to be distributed for free to farmers, particularly in 16 state constituencies located in the coastal area, this year.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology, Green Technology and Environment Committee chairman Tuan Saripudin Tuan Ismail said that the state government was also targeting coconut seedlings, especially from the ‘pandan’ and ‘matag’ varieties, to be planted on 200 hectares of land in Kelantan before the end of this year.

“RM300,000 of the total allocation is from the state government while the rest is from the Kelantan Agriculture Department and Kumpulan Pertanian Kelantan Berhad, each contributing RM50,000,” he told reporters after presenting the ‘matag’ seedlings to 30 participants at the district agriculture office here, today.

In the meantime, Tuan Saripuddin, who is also the Selising assemblyman, said that thus far more than 3,300 coconut seedlings have been distributed in Chempaka and Kijang state constituencies.

Tuan Saripudin said that priority was given to the crop as a new source of income, capable of giving a lucrative return to the farmers involved.

“Furthermore, the existing coconut trees are too old and no longer able to produce fruits and need to be replaced with varieties that are able to produce more coconuts in a short period of time,” he said.

In addition, he said, the state agriculture department will issue a certificate of recognition to farmers who practice good agricultural methods in cultivating the crop, to facilitate them to market and produce various products using coconuts, especially ‘nira’ water. — Bernama