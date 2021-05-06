Kelantan allows congregational prayers at mosques statewide

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) has allowed the Friday prayers, daily obligatory prayers and tarawih prayers to be performed in mosques statewide, starting today until further notice.

Its president, Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz, said that the permission was for 70% of the mosque’s capacity after taking into account the physical distance of two metres between each congregant.

“However, other activities including tazkirah, tadarus Quran and others are not allowed.

“This move is to give an opportunity to Muslims to perform religious worship in the mosques in the last days of Ramadan,” he said in a statement today.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam, who is also Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan, said that since the Covid-19 cases showed a decline in the Gua Musang Friday prayers, obligatory daily prayers and tarawih prayers were allowed to be performed in the district.

He said, however, that all imams, and other mosque officials were required to be present for these prayers.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam said that the matter has also received consent from the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V.

“MAIK hopes for cooperation from all parties, especially Muslims in general, in implementing this ruling, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be fully complied with by the management of mosques, surau and musalla,” he said, adding that action would be taken against those who were found breaching the SOPs.

Kelantan is currently placed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) from April 29 to May 17, and a total of 326 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today. — Bernama