Kelantan allows congregational prayers without physical distancing in mosque

KOTA BHARU: Congregation obligatory prayers, as well as Friday and tarawih prayers, without physical distancing will be allowed in mosques and surau from this April 1 in Kelantan in line with the transition to the Covid-19 endemic phase.

Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said the matter had been consented by the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V.

“Besides the obligatory prayers and the Friday prayer which can be performed without physical distancing, congregational tarawih prayer, whether eight or 10 rakaat, and the ‘qiamullail’ during Ramadan are also allowed to be performed.

“Other activfities, such as zikir, Quran classes, religious talks, as well as Ihya Ramadan programme, are allowed allowed to be held without observing physical distancing,” he said in a statement today.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam, who is also the Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan, said only packed food will be allowed to be served at mosques and surau for the breaking of fast, moreh and sahur (pre-dawn meal) to congregants for them to take home.

“Only those with no symptoms of Covid-19 are allowed to be at the mosques and surau and they are required to wear the face mask and bring their own prayer mat.

“They are also not allowed to shake hands with other congregants,” he added.-Bernama