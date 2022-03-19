Kelantan allows Ramadan bazaars, Madinah Ramadan programme this year

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has allowed the Ramadan bazaars and Ramadan Madinah programme to be held during the fasting month this year after two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

State Local Government, Health, and Housing Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin said traders and participants in the programme, however, were requested to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP).

“We have instructed the local authorities to allow the opening of Ramadan bazaars in their areas and they will determine the number of traders allowed to operate.

“The Kota Bharu-Islamic City Council (MPKB-BRI) has approved 13 Ramadan bazaar sites,” he told reporters after launching a beach cleaning programme at Pantai Cahaya Bulan and Pantai Kundor here today.

Dr Izani said the Madinah Ramadan will be held at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium and the preparations for the programme, such as installing tents, have started since last Sunday.

“This year, only 500 congregants are allowed to attend the Madinah Ramadan programme in compliance with the SOP,” he added.

Madinah Ramadan is a religious programme involving tarawih prayers, breaking the fast, and 'sahur’ (waking up for the pre-dawn meal).-Bernama