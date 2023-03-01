Kelantan APM on alert for possible second wave of floods

PASIR MAS: The Kelantan chapter of Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) has prepared its personnel to be in a state of readiness and made logistical preparations to cope with a possible second wave of flooding due to the current northeast monsoon.

Kelantan APM director Kol (PA) Mohd Adzhar Mujab (pix) said this was to ensure that APM would be able to discharge its duties well in the event of flooding.

“We now have 1,300 personnel who are ready to move into action when the technical department issues the flood notice.

“The same goes for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or companies; we will help with their deployment so that the distribution of aid will benefit flood victims in many places,“ he told reporters after a ceremony to hand over aid to flood victims at Masjid Warisan Kampung Lobok Gong here today.

Meanwhile, Perniagaan Hikmat Iktisas founder Ab Kadir Jailani, who was present at the event, said 150 pieces of furniture would be distributed to flood victims in the village with the cooperation of Pertubuhan Memperkasakan Ummah Malaysia, BeDaie, Perniagaan Hikmat Iktisas and the Malaysian armed forces.

“Pertubuhanan Memperkasakan Ummah Malaysia allocated RM200,000 for the furniture, and this mission is fully supported by Perniagaan Hikmat Iktisas as the main donor.

“The contribution is divided into three phases - the first for residents of Kampung Lobok Gong and Kampung Tersang, the second for the Kelantan Darul Naim Media Club (KEMUDI) and lastly, for Kelantan APM,” he added.-Bernama