KOTA BHARU: Kelantan has agreed to contribute RM50,000 to the Kedah government following the flash floods and water surge phenomenon in the Gunung Jerai area on Wednesday (Aug 18).

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, in a post on his Facebook page yesterday, said the contribution would be given through Tabung Serambi Mekah.

He said the contribution was meant to be distributed to victims of the disaster, especially since it happened at a time when Covid-19 infections are still high.

“May the efforts of the rescue teams be facilitated and all the victims are safe. Together we pray that those still missing will be found and efforts to revive the affected areas can be carried out smoothly,” he said.

In the incident, which happened at about 5 pm on Wednesday, several areas around Gunung Jerai were hit by massive floods and landslides following the water surge phenomenon from the peak of the mountain.

As of yesterday evening, the bodies of four victims have been found. The rescuers also found one injured victim while two more are still missing after the floods, which also damaged several premises, including several schools which were covered by thick mud. -Bernama