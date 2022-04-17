Kelantan customs seize smuggled cigarettes worth RM4.5 mln

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Royal Customs Department seized 5,836,800 cigarettes worth RM4.5 million including taxes in three separate operations on Marc 28, April 10 and 14.

Kelantan Customs director Mohd Nasir Deraman said the cigarettes were believed to have been smuggled in from a neighbouring country to be sold in the state.

He said the seizures were made by the enforcement branch around Kota Bharu, Bachok and Pasir Mas, adding that a total of 583 boxes containing 5,836,800 cigarettes worth a total of RM633,432 with taxes worth RM3,915,631.

“A fine of no less than 10 times the value of the products or RM100,000, whichever is higher and no more than 20 times the value of products or RM500,000 whichever is higher, or jail sentence between six months and five years, or both can be imposed for the first offence.

“The Kelantan Customs is tracking the owner of the smuggled cigarettes and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967,“ he added.-Bernama