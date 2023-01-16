Kelantan customs seized white ciggies worth RM1.8m

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan chapter of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized 2,460,000 sticks of white cigarettes worth RM1.84 million at a house in Kampung Pulai, Gua Musang yesterday.

Its director, Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long, said acting on information and surveillance, the team raided the house, which was used as a store for the contraband cigarettes, at 2.20 pm.

“Further inspections on the house led to the discovery of 2,460,000 sticks of white cigarettes, believed to be smuggled in, valued at RM196,000 with unpaid duties and taxes amounting to RM1,643,280,” he told a press conference here today.

Elaborating, Wan Jamal said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to keep the stocks at the unnumbered house before distributing them to customers in the local and foreign markets.

“All these white cigarettes are believed to have been brought in through local ports on the west coast before being stored in the house. Further investigations are underway,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. -Bernama